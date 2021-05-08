JD (U) MLC dies of Covid; over 12k fresh cases reported in Bihar

JD (U) MLC Tanvir Akhtar was among 76 people who died due to Covid-19 in Bihar in the last 24 hours as state witnessed a surge of 12, 948 fresh positive cases on Friday, taking the tally to 112976.

An ex-JNU student’s union president, Akhtar, who became an MLC in 2016, was also JD (U)’s minority cell in-charge. He was admitted to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) a couple of days back and breathed his last on Saturday morning. The government has announced a state funeral for Akhtar.

Prior to joining JD (U), Akhtar was with the Congress. His death was mourned by all party leaders including chief minister Nitish Kumar. “He was an able politician and an affable person who took keen interest in social work,” said chief minister in his condolence message.

His death was also condoled by former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and senior JD (U) leaders.

Meanwhile, Patna continues to be the hotspot for Covid-19 with 2,498 cases, followed by Nalanda with 740 cases.

The state capital has so far reported 733 deaths, 23 of which have been last 24 hours.

Begusarai and West Champaran reported 586 and 578 cases respectively while 560 cases were reported from Samastipur.

On the other side, there has been the steady improvement of recovery rate from 78.36% on May 4, 79.16% on May 7 to 79.97% on May 8.