JD(U) national executive meeting in Delhi on Dec 29

The Janata Dal (United) will hold its national executive meeting in New Delhi on December 29, 10 days after the INDIA bloc's meeting scheduled on December 19.

A release issued by party’s national general secretary Afaque Ahmed Khan on Wednesday said that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is expected to address its members amid fresh moves within the opposition INDIA bloc to join forces to take on the ruling BJP.

The release said that party president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has convened the national executive meeting on December 29.

“It is a routine national executive meeting, which is likely to discuss recently held assembly polls outcome, the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, caste survey in Bihar, etc., to name a few topics,” said Khan.

The JD(U) has been peeved with the alliance for not giving any key position to Kumar, the longest serving chief minister in the bloc, while maintaining its commitment to fight the BJP.

Its leaders have often projected Kumar as a prime ministerial material who can counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi without, however, making an official demand for this.

CM Kumar is also scheduled to address public meetings on December 21 at Jharkhand and at Varanasi on December 24.