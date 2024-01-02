JD(U), RJD engage in war of words over MLA’s poster on Ram Temple

A war of words has erupted between the two major constituents of Bihar’s ruling Grand Alliance -- the JD-U and the RJD-- over a poster put out by an RJD MLA on the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya. Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh. (File)

The poster put up by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, saying “The meaning of temple is the path to mental slavery, while the meaning of school is the path towards light” triggered strong counter from the Janata Dal-United (JD-U). The BJP leaders were also quick to back the JD-U stand, saying the poster was “aimed at hurting Hindu sentiments with provocative remarks”.

The poster further said: “When the bell in the temple tolls, it gives us a message that we are heading towards superstition, hypocrisy, foolishness and ignorance; while the bell in the school points towards logical thinking, scientific approach and march towards light. It is for you to decide which way you want to head.” It exhorted people to join the birth anniversary celebration of India’s first woman teacher Savitri Bhai Phule on January 7, the day Ram Temple consecration ceremony will be held. The poster carried pictures of RJD stalwarts like Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

Earlier, Fateh Bahadur Singh had courted a controversy over his remarks on Goddess Saraswati.

JD-U spokesman Neeraj Kumar said that “those who speak against Hindu religion should not go to the houses of those who offer prayers in temples.”

“Such people don’t have the right to seek votes from those who offer prayers and follow Hindu rituals. Our party, the JD-U, can never support those who speak against any religion. A religion is a matter of faith. The MLA, who won the first time, is a hypocrite. He makes disparaging remarks against Hindu religion and also goes to the feasts organised by the people on the occasions of marriage, death or religious feasts,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the GA government was constantly working to hurt the sentiments of Hindus as part of its appeasement policy and the people would teach them a lesson.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said that the poster was just about Phule’s observations on the importance of education. “Those who are intellectually bankrupt cannot understand Phule and her teachings. They could also attack Kabir in today’s environment had he recited ‘pathar puje Hari mile, main pujun pahad’. Religion is a matter of personal faith and our Ram resides in our heart,” he added.

“True, Ram is a matter of faith for Hindus, but what is surprising is the way it is being propagated. Ram is of everyone and He resides in every heart. He cannot be confined to any room or building. The construction was possible after the Supreme Court order and everyone accepted it. The credit for it cannot go to any particular political party,” said senior JD-U leader and Parliamebtary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary.

In January last year, RJD state president Jagtanand Singh had triggered a row with his remark that “Ram Temple is being built on the land of hatred. Ram cannot be imprisoned in a magnificent palace. We are the people who believe in ‘Hey Ram’ and not ‘Jai Shri Ram’. In India, Ram cannot be snatched from the hearts of the people and made to sit only in a luxurious building made of stone.”