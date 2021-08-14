Home / Cities / Patna News / JD(U) plans grand welcome for RCP on his first visit to Patna as minister on Aug 16
JD(U) plans grand welcome for RCP on his first visit to Patna as minister on Aug 16

By Anirban Guha Roy, Patna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 09:21 PM IST

Supporters of union steel minister RCP Singh, the Janata Dal (United) leader who was inducted into Narendra Modi’s cabinet recently, have planned a grand welcome for him on August 16 on his first visit to Bihar after being made a minister.

Singh, 63, said to be a confidant of chief minister Nitish Kumar, was the party’s national president till a few days ago before being replaced by Munger MP Lalan Singh, also a close aide of Kumar.

RCP’s supporters said they have planned a grand welcome from Patna airport to the state party office at Beerchand patel Marg. “We are expecting a big turnout,” said a JD(U) leader, wishing not to be named.

On August 6, Lalan Singh had organised a big road show in Patna when he returned from New Delhi after being appointed party president.

RCP and Lalan are said to be rivals in the party, though Nitish Kumar, the de facto leader and face of the party, has dismissed suggestions of any rift between the two. Asked about the issue recently, the CM said RCP himself had proposed the name of Lalan for the post of national president.

Meanwhile, a party statement issued on Saturday said that RCP Singh would travel to Nalanda, his native district, on August 17 by road and would stop over at various places and visit his village. On August 18, he would travel to various adjoining places in Sheikhpura district.

