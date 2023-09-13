JDU’s Bihar legislator Radha Charan Shah arrested by Enforcement Directorate

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Janata Dal-United (JDU) MLC Radha Charan Shah after a day-long raid at his residence in Ara in Bihar on Wednesday. Janata Dal United MLC Radha Charan Shah. (File Photo)

The ED team, which started its raid from Wednesday morning, concluded the search operation at around 8.15pm. Thereafter, ED took the ruling party legislator into custody for detailed interrogation.

An ED official familiar with the matter said that Shah was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). After his arrest, Shah complained of uneasiness during his medical checkup.

There was no immediate reaction from the JDU.

This was the second time ED has searched Shah’s properties in the last five months.

On May 6, the agency conducted searches at 21 locations linked to the MLC and his associates.

Among other businesses, Shah owns hotels and resorts and a private school in Ara, which were also searched.

On August 28, ED issued summons to Shah and his son, asking them to appear before the agency’s Bihar office in Patna within 15 days. Later, the father-son duo was questioned for about 16 hours on two consecutive days.

On February 7, the income tax department also raided premises linked to Shah and his aides.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON