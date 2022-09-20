Jharkhand Congress backs Rahul as party’s national president

As the election for Indian National Congress (INC) president draws close, the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates on Tuesday adopted a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party’s national president.

The resolution was adopted unanimously at the conference of PCC delegates, who are eligible to vote in the election for the national president, in the presence of All India Congress Committee’s Jharkhand in-charge, Avinash Pande, besides other senior leaders of the state unit.

“The resolution to make Rahul Gandhi next president was unanimously adopted through a voice vote at meeting. The assembly also adopted another resolution, vesting powers to appoint PCC president, AICC members, state election committee and state executive committee with our interim party president Sonia Gandhi,” Pande told reporters after the meeting.

Pande arrived in Ranchi on Tuesday on a two-day tour. His visit comes a week after JMM-Congress-RJD combine government approved a Bill fixing land records of 1932 as base year to determine domicile in the state. However, a section within the Congress is against the proposal.

Reacting to the development, Pande described the issue of 1932 land records as “sensitive” matter and ensured no one would be wronged in the state.

“This is a very sensitive issue. Its needs to be seen in a context. The sentiments of the adivasis and moolvasis is important to be taken care of. Presently, the law has been approved by the cabinet. We would like to underline that no one living here for several decades needs to worry. The government would make a law that would take care of all,” said Pande.

The Congress leader said while the opposition BJP was attempting to destabilise the state government, the party would expose their designs.