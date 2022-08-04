Just 3.22% of teachers clear exam for headmasters in Bihar
Barely 3.22% of teachers who appeared in the first-ever examination for the post of headmasters (HMs) in government schools could make the cut, going by the results announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Thursday.
Against 6,421 vacancies released for the post of HMs, only 421 could qualify, which means nearly 97% posts would still remain vacant.
Officials said OMR sheets of 87 candidates were cancelled by the BPSC, as they did not mention the question paper series, while 12,547 candidates could not secure the minimum eligible marks, which was 40% for the unreserved category and economically backward upper castes, 36.5% for backward classes, 34% for extremely backward classes and 32% for SCs/STs, women and the physically challenged.
Last year, the education department had decided to create separate cadres of head teachers in primary schools and headmasters in higher secondary schools, to be appointed through competitive examination to improve quality of education and administration.
However, the results have been as disappointing as the first teachers’ eligibility test (TET) conducted by Bihar in 2011, when the pass percentage was merely 2.81%. It was even lower for the women, with a pass percentage of just 1.57%.
Kedarnath Pandey, president of the Bihar Secondary Teachers’ Association, said he would request the government to reduce the cut-off marks to accommodate more teachers, else the very purpose of holding the exam would be defeated. “The questions asked in the exam were very tough and also out of syllabus. Also, the teachers did not get enough time,” he said.
New Azamgarh of new UP is on development path, says Yogi
VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous governments of neglecting Azamgarh and said now the “new Azamgarh of new Uttar Pradesh” was on the path of development with his government ensuring progress of the region. Adityanath was in Azamgarh for the first time after winning parliamentary bypolls, on the seat left by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, to lay foundation stone/inaugurate 50 development projects worth about ₹145 crore.
Man arrested for ordering marijuana from US
Mumbai A man from Bhandup (West) was arrested by Mumbai customs officials for allegedly ordering and accepting the delivery of high-quality marijuana from California, United States via cargo courier. The accused, Ansar Rustam Changal, had ordered the drug using the Aadhaar card details of another person Abhishekh Jaiswal. He further admitted that he similarly ordered and accepted the delivery of the imported marijuana in the past as well.
Ahead of minister’s visit, LNMU transfers prof accused of sexual misconduct
The administration of LN Mithila University in Bihar's Darbhanga transferred the Hindi professor accused by some female students of sexual misconduct to a college at Tajpur in Samastipur district with immediate effect on Thursday, a day ahead of the state education minister's scheduled visit to the varsity, officials said. LNMU registrar Mustaque Ahmad said assistant professor in the university department of Hindi, Dr. Akhilesh Kumar has been transferred so that he could not influence the probe initiated against him.
3 die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Bihar
At least three people died and 21 others were taken ill on Thursday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Saran district of “dry” Bihar, police and officials said. Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar since April 2016. Two persons who died at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) were identified as Chandan Mahto and Kamal Mahto of Bhatha locality under Maker police station jurisdiction.
Samajwadi Party chief to launch ‘Tricolour on every home’ campaign from August 9
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will launch 'Tricolour on every home' campaign from August 9 to August 15 from a village in Kannauj. That the Samajwadi Party would help in the programme of hoisting flags on every home and would pledge to save democracy and socialism. August 9 happens 'August Kranti Day'--the anniversary of an important event of the freedom movement.
