KSDSU vice chancellor missed HC hearing, taken into custody on court orders
DARBHANGA: A Bihar university vice chancellor Shashinath Jha was taken into custody by the state police late on Wednesday evening in compliance with the Patna high court’s order after he missed a court hearing, police said.
Darbhanga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Awkash Kumar said the VC was to appear in person before the Patna high court on July 20, but he was a no show. The high court justice Mohit Kumar Shah subsequently issued a bailable warrant against him and ordered the Darbhanga Police to present him before the court on Thursday. The top university official was later released on bail and left for Patna for the hearing.
The principal-in-charge of Sarbjeet Sanskrit Upshastri College, Amit Kumar Chandal said the case relates to a writ petition filed by Laxmi Devi to seek retiral benefits for her late husband who was a non-teaching staffer at the college.
KSDSU vice chancellor Shashinath Jha said the retiral benefits could not be paid in the case as the state government hadn’t released the funds on this score.
The vice chancellor maintained that he was not aware of the court order requiring his personal appearance and hence missed it. “As of now, I have, however, already reached Patna along with staff and am staying here to appear in court on Thursday as directed by it”.
-
Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana DSP in Nuh by mining mafia
The Haryana government will conduct a judicial probe into the killing of Tauru deputy superintendent of police Surender Singh by the mining mafia in Nuh district on Tuesday. Also read: HDSP Surender Singhlast rites to be performed on Thursday; family seeks CBI or judicial probe State home minister Anil Vij said the probe will also go into all aspects of illegal mining in the area.
-
Travel advisory issued ahead of Sonia Gandhi’s ED appearance
Delhi traffic police on Wednesday night issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain routes in Lutyens Delhi due to special arrangements on Thursday in view of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's questioning by Enforcement Directorate. “Kindly avoid Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath & Man Singh Road between 0900 hrs & 1400 hrs on 21.07.22. Due to special arrangements, traffic movement will not be possible on these roads (sic)” they said in a tweet.
-
Goa tourism body seeks rollback of GST hike on budget hotels
Goa's tourism body on Wednesday called for a rollback on the hike in GST (Goods and Services Tax) rate for small and medium hotels, saying it will make them uncompetitive and lead to increase in compliance costs. The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa, an industry lobby of Goa's tourism related businesses said the hike will adversely affect their businesses. GST rate on restaurants currently stands at 5% for standalone restaurants.
-
Bengaluru cop says ‘helmet saves life’, shares video of man escaping death
Bengaluru traffic police Thursday shared a horrifying video - of a man on a two-wheeler miraculously dodging death even after his head comes under the wheel of a bus - with a dire warning. "Good quality ISI mark helmet saves life." The wheel is seen hitting with the man's head - which is covered with a helmet - and throwing him forward a few feet. Read: Two students die in bike mishap in Karnataka
-
K'taka Cong says Eshwarappa's clean chit is to save dignity of Bommai govt
After former Karnataka minister K S Eshwarappa got a clean chit from the Crime Investigation Department in contractor Santosh Patil suicide case, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party government is covering up the bribery case of their leaders and the 'B report' is a trick to maintain the dignity of the government. Santosh Patil had accused the then Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption.
