Lalu hints alliance with Chirag’s party

A day after members of LJP (Ram Vilas) state parliamentary board said that the party is looking to form a new political equation to contest elections for 24 MLC seats in Bihar, RJD national president Lalu Prasad on Monday also hinted of forging a new alliance with Congress and Chirag Paswan’s party.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) state parliamentary board has authorized Chirag to take a call on alliance with the RJD.

Talking to mediapersons on Monday in Delhi on his way to Patna to appear before the CBI court in a fodder scam case, Lalu said, “RJD, Congress and Chirag Paswan’s party will fight together in the upcoming Legislative Council elections. For this, talks are being held with Chirag Paswan, while the Congress is his old ally and both the parties have fought many elections together.”

Elections for the 24 MLC seats from local bodies’ quota which had fallen vacant since July is likely to be held after the panchayat polls gets over in first week of December.

Taking a dig at the Bihar government on the prohibition issue, Lalu said, “This law has failed in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has completely failed in implementing the prohibition law. When he was making this law, I had warned Nitish that liquor was being sold openly around Bihar in Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Nepal. In such a situation, it will be very difficult to stop the smuggling of liquor in Bihar, but Nitish had assured to implement it successfully,” he said.