Lalu-Nitish likely to meet Sonia Gandhi on Sept 25

PATNA: In a bid to give momentum to their initiative of forging opposition unity ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and chief minister Nitish Kumar are likely to meet interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi on September 25 in New Delhi , said sources in the Grand Alliance.

According to sources, the chief minister will also attend the ‘Samman Diwas” rally at Fatehabad in Haryana on September 25 being organised by Indian National Lok Dal ( INLD) to mark the birth anniversary of former deputy Prime Minister Choudhary Devi Lal.

The event to be attended by several top opposition leaders is being billed as show of Opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. Sources said deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be also attending the event along with Kumar.

On Wednesday, the ailing RJD chief had announced that he along with Kumar would meet interim Congress president soon for charting out plans for forming a larger coalition of Opposition parties to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He had also claimed that the BJP wants to disturb communal harmony in society to hide the real issues that people are facing.

“I along with Nitish Kumar ji will meet Sonia (Gandhi) ji in Delhi. I will also meet Rahul Gandhi after completion of his ‘padyatra’…. The united opposition will throw the BJP out of power in the next Lok Sabha polls,” Prasad said while addressing the party’s state council meeting on Wednesday.

RJD sources said that Lalu Prasad is expected to leave for Delhi in the next few days from Patna before his scheduled visit to Singapore for medical advise.

