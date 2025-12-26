Lalu-Rabri family begins shifting household goods to Mahuabagh

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has finally started shifting household goods from her government bungalow at 10 Circular Road in Patna, a residence the Yadav family has called home for nearly 19-20 years. Lalu family’s sprawling private mansion at Mahuabagh, in Patna being constructed on a sprawling 1.50 acre plot for about five years and is now nearing completion (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Late on Thursday night, three to four pickup vans were spotted leaving the premises loaded with flower pots, plants and other household items like sofas. Officials familiar with the matter said that it marks the beginning of the shifting, with the family preparing to leave this iconic address that has long been synonymous with Bihar’s political power centre.

The bungalow, located directly opposite chief minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence at 1 Anne Marg, was allotted to Rabri Devi back in 2006. On November 25, the state government’s building construction department (BCD) reassigned it and allocated her a new official residence at 39 Harding Road, designated it for the leader of the opposition in the legislative council. However, reports indicate that much of the household goods are heading not to the new government bungalow, but to the Yadav family’s sprawling private mansion in Mahuabagh, being constructed on a sprawling 1.50 acre plot for about five years and is now nearing completion.

Initially, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) strongly opposed the eviction notice, labelling it an act of “political malice” by the ruling NDA alliance. Party leaders questioned why chief minister Nitish Kumar suddenly decided to earmark a separate bungalow for the opposition leader in the legislative council after two decades, and argued that the facilities at 10 Circular Road were specially adapted for Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health needs. The RJD insisted the bungalow “would not be vacated at any cost.”

On the other side, NDA leaders defended the move as compliance with rules. A minister pointed out that lifelong bungalow allotments for former chief ministers were scrapped following a court ruling, while BJP spokespersons accused the Yadav family of being accustomed to government perks.

A month later, the protests have subsided and the shifting is happening discreetly, without any official statement from the RJD or the family. Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are currently not in Patna, leaving Rabri Devi to oversee the process.

In a related development, Rabri’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has also been asked to vacate his allotted bungalow at 26 Strand Road, now reassigned to another minister. The 10 Circular Road address isn’t just a house – it’s been a witness to the highs and lows of the Lalu-Rabri era in Bihar politics. Its vacating feels like the end of a chapter, even as the Yadav family’s political journey continues.

The new residential bungalow in Mahuabagh is east facing and is located about seven kilometre west from the current residence. Construction of the building started about five years ago, with interior work in the final stage. Reports highlight its grandeur: a two-storey structure with around nine rooms, surrounded by a 15-20 foot high boundary wall for security. Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi have been visiting the site quite often, and the family has reportedly accelerated finishing touches amid the eviction pressure.

People familiar with the matter say the Yadavs are likely to make Mahuabagh their primary home, using the allotted 39 Harding Road mainly for official purposes. The property has sparked controversy, with NDA leaders demanding probes into its funding and even comparing its scale to Patna’s historic Golghar monument. Videos and photos circulating show a massive, fortified complex that could become the new hub for RJD activities.

One of the guards deployed at the Mahuabagh house said that one lot of sofas and other furniture along with some flower pots have arrived. “Tiles and marbles are being fitted. Other finishing touches are being given to the building,” said the guard, signalling a quiet transition for one of Bihar’s most prominent political families.