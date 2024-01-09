close_game
News / Cities / Patna News / Man evading arrest after parole since 2013 arrested from Muzaffarpur

Man evading arrest after parole since 2013 arrested from Muzaffarpur

ByAvinash Kumar
Jan 09, 2024 05:42 PM IST

Police said the man, who faces more than 18 criminal cases, was arrested and forwarded to judicial custody in 2012 by Delhi police on the charges of carrying contrabands

The Delhi’s Crime Branch has arrested a wanted criminal from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, 10-years after he was on the run during his parole period, officials said on Tuesday.

The man got 15-days parole in the name of his daughter’s wedding in 2013 and went untraceable after that (Representational Image)
The man got 15-days parole in the name of his daughter’s wedding in 2013 and went untraceable after that (Representational Image)

The criminal, identified as Ram Naresh Sahni, is a native of Bairiya village under Sahebganj police station of the district.

He was arrested late on Monday from Mohammadpur-Balmi locality falling under Motipur police station. Police said that Ram Naresh faces more than 18 criminal cases registered with New Delhi, Nalanda, East Champaran and Muzaffarpur related with robbery, murder, extortion and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases.

Police said that Ram Naresh was arrested and forwarded to judicial custody in 2012 by Delhi police on the charges of carrying contrabands. Police recovered 39 kgs ganja from his possession. In 2013, he got 15-days parole in the name of his daughter’s wedding and went untraceable after that. However, he did not go back to prison after that. Police said that orders were issued to seize sureties made for him and arrest him. The Delhi court had on July 10, 2014 declared him absconder.

Officials said that despite letters written by the superintendent, District Jail, Delhi to the authority concerned to arrest the absconding accused, police failed to arrest him for 10 years. Earlier, a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) in 2013.

“Delhi crime branch, got a tip off that proclaimed offender in a NDPS Act case was hiding in Muzaffarpur. After tracing Ram Naresh’s location, a special team was formed and dispatched to Muzaffarpur, leading to his arrest,” said an official familiar with the matter.

“The under-trial prisoner who had jumped parole in 2013, was arrested and handed over to Delhi’s crime branch, who brought him on transit remand,” said SHO of Motipur police station, Mukesh Kumar, adding that he faces 12 criminal cases lodged with Sahebganj police station alone.

