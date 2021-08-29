Man held for chain snatching

Kadamkuan police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly snatching gold chains in Patna, sub-inspector of Kadamkuan police station Mukesh Singh said.

Police recovered a looted gold chain, a pistol and one live cartridge from the accused, identified as Rohan Kumar.

Rohan told the police that he started chain snatching to collect money for his sister’s wedding as some relatives started taunting him for sitting at home without a job. “Soon, I somehow purchased a pistol and started snatching chains in Patna. I deposited some money for my sister’s wedding. I had also gone to jail for the same crime a few months ago,” he added.

Singh said, “Rohan admitted his involvement in many incidents of chain snatching. The police are interrogating him to get the details of other members of his gang. He will be sent to jail after interrogation.”

