Man allegedly shot dead for refusing to pay extortion in Bihar’s Munger

A 20-year-old man was allegedly shot dead in Bihar’s Munger on Tuesday after he refused to provide extortion to a gangster, police said. (Representative Phot)

Police have identified the deceased as Suman Kumar, a resident of the Sindhiya village in Munger district.

Police said that on Tuesday when Kumar, a farmer’s son, was working in his agricultural field, a local goon identified as Rupesh Yadav asked him to provide extortion in the form of harvested crops. However, when Kumar refused, the duo got into a scuffle and Yadav allegedly fired a gun at Kumar.

Police said Kumar received bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital, however, declared brought dead by the doctors.

Munger superintendent of the police (SP) Jagunath Jalareddy told HT that Suman’s body was handed over to the family after the autopsy.

Meanwhile, seeking the arrest of the accused, the kin of the deceased along with a few local residents, allegedly blocked the Munger-Lakhisarai NH-80. Police said the angry mob even ransacked Yadav’s house, set it on fire and also damaged his car. The incident took place on Tuesday night. However, no injuries were reported in the fire incident, they said.

SP Jalareddy said they have registered two first information reports (FIR) in connection with the murder and arson. “No arrests have been made so far. Rupesh has a long criminal history facing over a dozen criminal cases,” the SP said.

