Manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya along Amirtsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor
- The advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway.
Bihar industry department is setting up an integrated manufacturing hub at Dobhi in Gaya district with the land acquisition process expected to start by next month. The hub will be part of the economic zones of the upcoming Amritsar-Delhi-Kolkata freight corridor.
The project has got in principle approval from the Centre, which will pay 50% of the cost for the project, a joint venture with the Centre. It is expected to boost economic activity in various states, said additional chief secretary, industry department, Brijesh Mehrohtra.
The government wants to acquire 1650 acres of land for the hub and the process is expected to start from next month onwards. “A proposal for the land acquisition for the project will be sent to the cabinet soon. Once approved, the acquisition process will start,” said a senior official in the department, who didn’t wish to be quoted.
The manufacturing hub will cater to the needs of big industries and medium scale manufacturing units including ancillary units and interested investors will be provided land as per their needs. “Land would be provided to manufacturing, ancillary and processing units based on applications. Till now, this is the plan. The ambit may be expanded for other enterprises later on,” said another officer in the department preferring anonymity.
The other advantage of the site at Dobhi is its proximity to the upcoming eastern freight dedicated corridor passing through Gaya and the Kolkata-Delhi national highway. This will give manufacturing firms better logistical and transportation facilities, officials said.
Industry officials maintained that the project cost would be over ₹1000 crore but a clearer picture will emerge once the detailed project report (DPR) is finalised. “The land acquisition work would take six to eight months. In the meantime, the appointment of consultant and DPR work would be done,” said Mehrohtra.
Meanwhile, the industry department is also focusing on developing the electronic park at Begusarai, where the required land acquisition has been made. “There has been interest shown by several sand firms in setting up units. We are accelerating the process of developing the park as a major hub,” said another industry official.
Bihar to deploy trained doctors and nurses to tackle AES this year
- A massive awareness program about the disease in the worst affected areas will also be launched.
Temperature soars to nearly 34°C in Gaya, Bihar as summer knocks early
- Usually mercury above 30°C is recorded in March, but this year the mercury has exceeded the normal temperature in February-end itself, said a weather department official.
Congress MLA’s nephew shot dead at Bihar home, 4th murder in the family
- Sanjeev was the 4 family member to be murdered in the last 20 years. His father Mahendra alias Gumti Mishra, uncle Chandrama Mishra and grandfather Pt Kamta Prasad Mishra, had all been shot dead in Parsathua market.
Bihar to begin registration for 3rd phase of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1
- Those who fail to turn up for vaccination after registration will have the option to re-register after cancelling the previous one.
CM Nitish Kumar bats for judiciary’s role in establishing rule of law in Bihar
- Kumar had earlier in his address referred to the Patna HC’s endeavour in 2006, soon after he took over the reins of the state, to help establish the rule of law by ensuring speedy trials so that wrongdoers could get punishment.
Patna eyes better swachhta ranking after finishing last in 2020
- In 2020, Patna scored 1552.11 out of 6,000 points with zero score in certification category.
Bihar: Sacking of senior cops sought after sub inspector killed in shootout
- Rakesh Kumar Singh, former block pramukh told the IG that nothing had been done by the SHO to stop illegal activities in the village.
Bihar saw 8-fold growth in budget size under both RJD and NDA: Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar university service commission chief nominated to WHO body
- Vitreoretinal disorders are a group of eye conditions concerning the retina and the vitreous in the eyes.
Bihar: Minister promises action against officers delaying land mutation
- Responding to concerns expressed by members across party lines, the minister assured the Legislative Council that he would personally look into the issue of inordinate delay in land mutations.
NMC asks govt medical colleges to exclude non-medical faculties as assessors
- A few non-medical faculties had previously got enrolled as assessors, prompting the NMC to be specific about excluding non-medical faculties.
Bihar plans mutation reform to curb fraud
- Bihar revenue department officials and some circle officers will enlist practical problems they might face in implementing the new process.
42.8% children severely malnourished in Bihar: Health minister
- The minister also admitted that about 63.5% of children in the age group of six months to five years were found to be anaemic in the state.
Bihar: CJI SA Bobde to inaugurate new Patna high court building
Nitish Kumar takes on opposition, presents Bihar turnaround story
- Nitish Kumar said his government was working on an agreement with the Tata technical group for skilling the youth in the state in areas such as electric vehicles maintenance, advance welding, 3D printing etc.
