Maoist splinter group Azad Hind Fauj founder Nitesh Singh arrested in UP

Bihar police in a joint operation with the special task force (STF) of Uttar Pradesh police arrested notorious criminal Nitesh Singh alias Maharaaj, founder and chief of Azad Hind Fauj (AHF), a splinter group of Maoists in North Bihar, from Lucknow on Monday, officials said.

Singh, a resident of the Chhapra Tariyani in Sheohar district, carrying a reward of ₹50,000, was wanted in over 17 cases. Police said that the AHF’s members are involved in various crimes, including kidnapping, extortion, and murder and have killed more than 15 people in the last five years.

“Acting on a tip-off a police team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bimal Kumar Singh conducted a raid near Awadh Bus stand at Gomtinagar in Lucknow and arrested the Nitesh,” an official of UP STF on condition of anonymity told HT,

According to Bihar police, Nitesh was arrested in connection with a murder case which took place at Chhapra Tariyani village where he, along with his associate, fired upon one Madhu Gupta and his brother. While Madhu received injuries, his brother died on the spot.

He was brought to the police station whereupon interrogation, the Ultra revealed that he formed a self-styled militia group namely Azad Hind Fauj and killed four Maoists who allegedly murdered his uncle, cousin and brother-in-law.

Police said that since its creation, the AHF members killed several people, including some members of the Maoist group, businesspersons and influential leaders.

