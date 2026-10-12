Looking for an easy dish to try for dinner? Try chef Ranveer Brar's aloo jeera recipe for a simple weeknight meal
If you're looking for an easy dish that can be whipped up in minutes and tastes like your mother's homecooked food, this recipe is perfect!
Some days, all you crave is a simple, comforting meal that reminds you of your mother's cooking, without spending hours in the kitchen preparing an elaborate spread. And when you want something light yet satisfying, a familiar homemade dish can hit just the right spot. We found a recipe that brings together the warmth of homecooked Indian food and the convenience of a quick meal, making it perfect for days when you want something delicious without too much effort.
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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for jeera aloo, a classic Indian household favourite that comes together in just 20 minutes. Made with boiled potatoes tossed in cumin seeds, green chillies and aromatic spices, this simple dish delivers a delicious balance of Indian flavours and a hint of tanginess. In a YouTube video posted on February 4, 2020, the chef walks viewers through the ingredients required and the step-by-step method for preparing this easy, flavourful potato dish at home.
Check out the full recipe below!
Ingredients (serves 2)
- 1 tbsp oil
- 1 tbsp mustard oil
- 1 tsp cumin seeds
- ¼ tsp asafoetida
- 1 fresh green chilli, broken into pieces
- 4 to 5 potatoes, boiled and cubed
- ¼ tsp turmeric powder
- ¼ tsp red chilli powder
- ½ tsp sugar
- Salt to taste
- 1 tsp lime juice
- Chopped coriander leaves, as needed
For garnish:
- 1 lime wedge
- 1 sprig of coriander
Method
- Heat the oil and mustard oil in a pan over a medium flame until hot.
- Add the cumin seeds and let them crackle.
- Add the asafoetida and green chilli, and sauté briefly until fragrant.
- Add the boiled potato cubes and toss well to coat them with the cumin seeds and green chilli.
- Sprinkle in the turmeric powder, red chilli powder, sugar and salt to taste. Mix well.
- Sauté the potatoes over a low to medium flame for two to three minutes, stirring occasionally, until lightly crisp.
- Add the chopped coriander leaves and lime juice. Toss well to combine.
- Garnish with a lime wedge and a sprig of coriander. Serve hot with phulkas or pooris.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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