Looking for an easy dish to try for dinner? Try chef Ranveer Brar's aloo jeera recipe for a simple weeknight meal

Some days, all you crave is a simple, comforting meal that reminds you of your mother's cooking, without spending hours in the kitchen preparing an elaborate spread. And when you want something light yet satisfying, a familiar homemade dish can hit just the right spot. We found a recipe that brings together the warmth of homecooked Indian food and the convenience of a quick meal, making it perfect for days when you want something delicious without too much effort.

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Celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Ranveer Brar has shared his recipe for jeera aloo, a classic Indian household favourite that comes together in just 20 minutes. Made with boiled potatoes tossed in cumin seeds, green chillies and aromatic spices, this simple dish delivers a delicious balance of Indian flavours and a hint of tanginess. In a YouTube video posted on February 4, 2020, the chef walks viewers through the ingredients required and the step-by-step method for preparing this easy, flavourful potato dish at home.