Minor girl allegedly raped by two persons in Bihar district; no arrests yet

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two persons in Bihar’s East Champaran district, police said on Sunday.

The matter came to light after the girl’s family approached Sangrampur police station on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at a village in East Champaran when the girl had gone to the neighbour’s place to watch television on December 1.

“We will record her statement before magistrate on Monday. Medical examination has been done,” said Ranjan Kumar, sub divisional police officer (SDPO), Areraj subdivision.

Also Read: 29-year-old rapes mentally challenged niece in Ludhiana, booked

The girl’s mother alleged there was delay in the registration of the case.

“Raids are on to arrest the accused,” the SDPO said.

Speaking to mediapersons, the girl’s mother said her daughter remained unconscious for around 12 hours after the alleged incident.

“Due to financial crisis, it was getting difficult to ensure proper medical care for her daughter”, she said.

A case was lodged on Sunday against two people under Sections 376 (rape), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

No arrest has been made in this connection as yet, said a police officer.