PM Modi in Bihar: India on way to becoming a ‘mature democracy’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India was the “mother of all democracies”, drawing upon the legacy of ancient republics like Vaishali, and expressed satisfaction over the nation’s march towards becoming a “mature democracy”.
Modi made the remark at a function in Patna organised on the occasion of centenary celebrations of Bihar Assembly as part of which he unveiled a commemorative pillar, planted a sapling of “Kalpataru” tree and laid foundation stones of a guest house and a library.
“... We are often told that India is the largest democracy. I would like countrymen to remember that we are not just the largest; India is the mother of all democracies,” Modi said.
Expressing delight over being “the first Prime Minister to have visited the Assembly of Bihar”, Modi recalled that the state was home to Vaishali, said to be the oldest republic in the world.
The PM said legislatures represent people’s aspirations and the conscientiousness of the people should get reflected through the behaviour of the elected representatives.
He said the nation was “on its way to becoming a mature democracy”, which was evident from “better attendance of lawmakers inside Parliament and state assemblies” and “discarding of obsolete laws”. “In the last few years there has been a record increase in the attendance of MPs in the Parliament and in the productivity of the Parliament,” he said.
Referring to Bihar’s rich contribution, he said, “After independence, the Zamindari Abolition Act was passed in this assembly. Taking this tradition forward, Nitishji’s government passed an act like Bihar Panchayati Raj, making Bihar the first state where women were given 50 per cent reservation in Panchayats. This Assembly is an example of how equal participation and equal rights are pursued in democracy to social life.”
In his speech, chief minister Nitish Kumar said it was a memorable day that a Prime Minister had visited the Vidhan Sabha for the first time. “You have come today and it is a matter of pride,” he said.
Leader of Opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav demanded that a School of Democracy and Legislative Studies be started in Bihar to make the day truly memorable. He also demanded Bharat Ratna for Bihar’s socialist icon Karpoori Thakur.
Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a rally of his party BJP at the temple town of Deoghar in Jharkhand after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects worth over ₹16,800 crore for the state, including an airport in Deoghar.
“We had long been nurturing the dream of Deoghar airport. It will boost employment and create new opportunities. Other new projects will also benefit Bihar and West Bengal,” the PM said.
He said the Bokaro-Angul gas pipeline, which was also launched during the day, would benefit 11 districts of Jharkhand and Odisha.
Modi said while populist measures may bring votes for the political parties resorting to it in the short run, it is bound to hit the country in the long run. “Short cut politics is a challenge today. People could get votes through populist measures. But the truth is that any country that resorts to short-cut politics is bound to face short-circuit. Because such politics does not require hard work and neither do they have to think about its long-term impact. But there is no short-cut for hard work,” he said.
58-year-old dies as ‘kachcha’ house collapses in heavy rainfall in Raigad district
One person died after Ram Katkari (58) from the tribal community's house collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Jambulpada, Katkari Wadi in Uran taluka of Raigad district. The deceased, identified as Ram Katkari (58) from the tribal community, lived with his wife, Suman (50), and three children. Jambulpada had a total of eight houses of which the first one was of Katkari. The remaining seven houses are located 25m further from his house.
LMC to survey areas where wrongly parked buses create traffic snarls
After receiving a number of complaints from residents of many areas about haphazard parking of government as well as private buses on roads, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to conduct a survey of these areas and initiate action. The menace is prevalent in areas like Alambagh, Tehripulia, Patel Nagar crossing, Adarsh Nagar, Barha, Grain depot, CPH crossing, Charbagh and Kaiserbagh among others and leads to major traffic chaos.
UPPSC PCS (Mains)-2021 results: 1,285 candidates qualify for interview round
The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission on Tuesday declared the results of Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (Mains)-, commonly known as PCS (Mains)-. UPPSC secretary Jagdish said the results were available on the official website of UPPSC — http://uppsc.up.nic.in/ for the benefit of candidates. The UPPSC had declared the results of PCS (preliminary) examination-2021 on December 1, 2021 in which 7,688 candidates were declared successful.
Atala violence: NBWs to be issued against those evading arrest
The Prayagraj police will be issuing non bailable warrants (NBWs) against some accused, who have been named in FIRs in connection with the June 10 Atala violence and evading arrest since then, officials said. To note, violence had erupted in Prayagraj's Atala area on June 10 after Friday prayers over alleged remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.
Robbers loot doctor couple in Ambernath, flee with cash, jewellery worth ₹1.18Cr
Four masked men barged into Usha Nursing Home in Ambernath, locked nurses and patients on the ground and first floors, and broke into the house of a septuagenarian doctor couple who owned the hospital and stayed on the second, late on Monday night. The accused then threatened Dr. Usha Lapsia, 71, at knifepoint and fled with their entire safe containing cash and gold worth ₹1.18Cr. This was the second time that Usha was looted.
