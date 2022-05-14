Municipal polls in Bihar: Haze hangs amid state’s long wait for legal view on SC order
There is just a month left before the five-year term of municipal bodies in Bihar expires, but uncertainty looms over fresh elections since the state government has failed to initiate any steps to fulfil the “triple test criteria” laid down by Supreme Court last year for provisioning reservations for other backward classes (OBCs) in urban local bodies by forming a dedicated commission for the purpose.
Bihar’s urban development department (UDD), which is looking into the matter, still does not have a clear picture on how and when the triple test criteria would be met.
“We are taking legal view on the matter and take a decision based on that,” said special secretary (UDD) Satish Kumar Singh. Reminded that the term of majority of municipal bodies would come to an end by mid-June which will require fresh elections, Singh said there was still time.
During the budget session of the state legislature in March this year, deputy chief minister and urban development minister Tarkishore Prasad had said government was seeking a legal view on the SC order regarding triple test criteria and assured the House that municipal polls would be held timely.
On March 4, 2021, the top court had laid down the triple test criteria, which stipulated setting up a dedicated commission to “conduct rigourous empirical study to ascertain the nature and implications of backwardness of local bodies, recommend proportion of reservation for OBCs local body wise” and ensure the total reservation does not exceed 50%, including for scheduled castes and tribes.
The SC reiterated its position as late as on May 10, 2022, and said if the exercise cannot be completed before the issue of the election programme by the State Election Commission (SEC) , the seats (except reserved for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes), have to be notified as for general category.
Meanwhile, SEC has started the exercise for delimitation of wards of newly constituted municipal bodies and upgraded municipal bodies and also preparation of voters’ list ward wise.
SEC officials said the delimitation exercise would be completed by June 2 while preparation of ward-wise voters’ list would be completed by June 23 when final draft would be published.
“There are a few municipal bodies where formalities of notification and re-notification are pending with the UDD. If that is delayed, it will take us more time to complete delimitation,” said an SEC official.
State election commissioner Deepak Prasad could not be contacted for his comment.
-
UPNEDA invites proposals for setting up solar units in Jalaun
The Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Agency has invited proposals for setting up a grid-connected solar PV project at the solar park being developed in Jalaun, on a “Build Own Operate” (BO-O) basis for an aggregate capacity of 75 MW, an official dealing with the issue said. The three solar units proposed to be set up in three locations in Jalaun will be 25 MW, 20 MW and 30 MW, totalling 75 MW.
-
‘Will you chant Hanuman Chalisa…’: Uddhav slams BJP over Rahul Bhat's killing
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched an all out attack on former ally Bharatiya Janata Party over the killing of Kashmiri Pandit government employee Rahul Bhat in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Rahul Bhat was killed by terrorists at Tehsil's office in J&K, now what will you do? Will you read Hanuman Chalisa there"? Calling the BJP a fake 'Hindutva party, Thackeray continued his attack on the saffron party."
-
‘Attempt to create new row in Maha’: Pawar on Owaisi's Aurangzeb tomb visit
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's comment against AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi comes after the latter visited the tomb of Aurangzeb before addressing a rally in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Thursday (May 12). Both Shiv Sena and MNS have cried foul at Owaisi's visit to the Mughal emperor's tomb.
-
Prayagraj: Cop accused of raping woman after befriending her on train, jailed
A 33-year-old GRP constable posted at Aligarh has been accused of befriending a young woman while on duty onboard the Netaji Express train under the guise of helping her and then taking her to a hotel in Prayagraj and raping her at gunpoint on May 10. On the morning of May 10, the duo reached Prayagraj junction station from where the constable took her to a hotel in Khuladabad locality and took a room.
-
Prayagraj: 44 J&K residents facing “preventive detention” shifted to Naini jail
A total of 44 persons of Jammu and Kashmir facing “preventive detention” were shifted from Jammu prison to Naini Central jail on Saturday. The detainees were brought to Prayagraj airport in Bamrauli on board a special flight escorted by J&K police personnel and then shifted to Naini central jail amidst tight security. Special vans with jail security staff and local police providing additional security to J&K police personnel ferried the detainees to Naini central jail.
