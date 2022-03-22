Muslim businessman donates land in Bihar for Virat Ramayan Mandir
PATNA: A Muslim businessman has donated land worth ₹2.5 crore for the Virat Ramayan Mandir at Kaithwalia in Bihar’s West Champaran district.
Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, who is from Kaithwalia and has business in Assam’s Guwahati, said on Monday he got the land registered in the name of the temple last week.
“In the past also, Khan and his family have been open to extending help for the project. Khan [also gave]...land on the main road at a subsidised rate. Inspired by him, others in the village also started giving land. So far, 100- acre land has been acquired for the Virat Ramayan Mandir...,” said Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary Acharya Kishore Kunal.
The 270-feet high temple is coming up on the banks of river Devaki, where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed overnight while returning from Janakpur to Ayodhya. Kunal said the design of the temple will ensure the longevity of a minimum of 250 years.
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the temple model at a function inaugurated by Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati in November 2013.
