Home / Cities / Patna News / Muslim businessman donates land in Bihar for Virat Ramayan Mandir
patna news

Muslim businessman donates land in Bihar for Virat Ramayan Mandir

The 270-feet high temple is coming up on the banks of river Devaki, where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed overnight while returning from Janakpur to Ayodhya
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Mar 22, 2022 10:24 AM IST
Copy Link
ByMukesh Kumar Mishra

PATNA: A Muslim businessman has donated land worth 2.5 crore for the Virat Ramayan Mandir at Kaithwalia in Bihar’s West Champaran district.

Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan, who is from Kaithwalia and has business in Assam’s Guwahati, said on Monday he got the land registered in the name of the temple last week.

“In the past also, Khan and his family have been open to extending help for the project. Khan [also gave]...land on the main road at a subsidised rate. Inspired by him, others in the village also started giving land. So far, 100- acre land has been acquired for the Virat Ramayan Mandir...,” said Mahavir Mandir Trust secretary Acharya Kishore Kunal.

The 270-feet high temple is coming up on the banks of river Devaki, where Lord Ram is believed to have stayed overnight while returning from Janakpur to Ayodhya. Kunal said the design of the temple will ensure the longevity of a minimum of 250 years.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar unveiled the temple model at a function inaugurated by Dwarka Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopananda Saraswati in November 2013.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out