Muzaffarpur man returns from Kabul, quarantined in Delhi

A Muzaffarpur native teaching at a private university in Afghanistan’s Kabul has been evacuated safely from the troubled country and has reached New Delhi, where he has been quarantined, his brother said on Wednesday.

Dr Syed Abid Hussain, 50, who was an assistant professor of management at Bakhtar University in Kabul, reached New Delhi Tuesday morning along with 70 other Indians, including three professors, two of them from Kerala and one from Jharkhand.

Abid, who has been teaching economics at the university in Kabul since 2018, said he and other evacuees have been quarantined for 14 days despite producing negative report for Covid-19.

Talking from New Delhi on phone, Abid said he had booked a flight for August 16, which was cancelled due to suspension of flight operations. Later, he booked another ticket for August 18 but was unable to fly. Lastly, he, along with others, registered with the ministry of external affairs (MEA). “I and three others reached a point at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on the university vehicle with the support of MEA officials. We finally entered the airport only after getting clearance from the US army,” he said.

Abid’s brother Syed Majid Hussain, a former mayor of Muzaffarpur, he was constantly in touch with his elder brother.

Abid’s wife Shakra Tabbasum thanked the Indian government.