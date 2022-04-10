Nasariganj bridge theft case :Assistant engineer, among 8 arrested
SASARAM: Eight people, including a water resources department assistant engineer and a seasonal employee, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the Nasariganj iron bridge theft case, police said.
According to police, 2.5 quintals of scrap, an earthmover, a pickup van, gas cutters, cylinders along with ₹3,100 cash was also recovered.
“The assistant engineer, identified as Radhe Shyam Singh, posted with Sone canal Nasariganj subdivision was the mastermind who planned and executed the theft with the help of others,” Ashish Bharti superintendent of police (SP) said.
The others who were arrested have been identified as seasonal employee Arvind Kumar, scrap dealers Manish Kumar, Sachidanand Singh, Gopal Kumar, Chandan Kumar, pickup van owner Chandan Sah, and one Shiv Kalyan Bhardwaj.
The rest of the accused has been identified and raids are on to arrest them and recover an entire scrap of the bridge, police said.
A 50-year-old iron bridge, 60 feet long, 10 feet wide, and 12 feet high and constructed over Ara Main Canal at Amiyawar village under Nasariganj police station of Rohtas district in 1972, was dismantled and stolen on April 4.
The accused posing as officials of the irrigation department arrived on the spot with earthmovers, trucks, gas cutters, and technicians and started dismantling the bridge. They convinced the villagers that there was an official order to remove the dangerous bridge before the monsoon season, police said.
Electioneering comes to end for Bochaha byelection, polling on April 12
Electioneering for the by-elections in Bochaha (reserve) constituency in Muzaffarpur came to an end on Sunday with top leaders of the ruling coalition and the opposition making a fervent appeal to the electors to vote for their candidates. The constituency, reserved for the scheduled caste, will undergo polling on Tuesday amidst elaborate security arrangements. Around 20 booths have been declared sensitive in view of the Maoists' activities in the area.
JNU: Left, ABVP trade charges as students clash over non-veg food on Ram Navami
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Sunday accused Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members of disrupting students from consuming non-vegetarian food on campus and indulging in violence. JNUSU and left members accused the ABVP of stopping students from having non-vegetarian food at Kaveri hostel and assaulting the mess secretary on Sunday afternoon. AISA members alleged that ABVP members resorted to stone-pelting in the evening in which some students were injured.
100% BEST drivers, conductors developed antibodies
Mumbai A latest sero-survey conducted among the drivers and conductors attached with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport has revealed that 100% of the frontline workers have developed antibodies against Covid. Samples from random citizens were collected. Chief Medical Officer of BEST, Dr Anil Kumar Singhal, said that a total of 776 samples of various drivers and conductors from all the depots in Mumbai were collected.
Yogi announces each of 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have 100-bed hospital
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said each of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will have a 100-bed hospital. Yogi Adityanath made these announcements after inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela at a primary health centre in Gorakhpur district's Jungle Kaudia block on Sunday. The Arogya Mela will be organised every Sunday at all the primary health centres across the state. People should get their health cards made, he said.
4 dead in car-bike collision on Meerut-Baghpat Road
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed his condolences and directed officials to provide adequate treatment to the injured Four persons, including three women, died while two persons were injured in a car-bike collision near Kurali village on Meerut-Baghpat Road on Sunday morning, police said. Police said a resident of Aminagar Sarai of Baghpat, Bhushan, was driving a car along with his family members Magan Devi and Aadi, wife Bala Devi.
