NIA files chargesheet against former SIMI member in PFI terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet before the NIA special court of Patna against a former member of the banned Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) in a terror case related to the banned Popular Front of India. The NIA case pertains to unlawful and anti-national activities associated with the PFI by the 26 named accused and suspected persons, who had assembled in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna in July 2022. (Representative Image)

An NIA spokesperson said that the chargesheet was filed under sections 120b, 121, 121A, 122, 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 10, 13, 17, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against the key accused Anwar Rashid, a resident of Sant Ravidas Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

According to NIA’s investigation, following the ban on SIMI by the Government of India, Anwar became associated with the group ‘Wahdat-e-Islami, Hind,’ and continued to promote SIMI’s extremist, unlawful and violent ideology. Post the ban on SIMI, its members shifted their allegiance to Wahadat-e-Islami with the aim of pursuing the establishment of Islamic Rule in India. During the period when the PFI was actively organising its activities in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, Anwar aligned himself with these groups, driven by their shared goal of establishing Islamic rule in India.

Anwar played a crucial role in cobbling-together a covert group consisting of former SIMI members, who would operate under the banner of the PFI. It is essential to highlight the involvement of Athar Parvez, another former SIMI member, who was responsible for coordinating PFI activities in various areas, including Phulwarisharif and other parts of Patna.

NIA said that Anwar was also involved in transferring funds to terror accused. This financial support was aimed at providing both ideological and logistical support to members of outlawed terrorist groups.

He served as a central point for receiving and disseminating information and messages from senior SIMI leaders and those accused in various terror cases. He had close connections with the Guidance Publications and regularly shared radical literature with radicalised and gullible youth and others who shared similar beliefs, including those facing terrorism-related charges.

He was also instrumental in disseminating calendars produced by Wahadat-e-Islami, which centered around the idea of establishing an Islamic Caliphate in India.

The NIA had filed chargesheet against 13 suspects in January, August and September months of 2023 while 17 accused have been arrested so far in the instant case. Further investigations into the case remain in progress.

