Nitish directs officials to complete pending works of Kacchi -Dargah project at the earliest

Chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday inspected the ongoing construction of the Kacchi -Dargah six lane bridge project and instructed the officials to complete the remaining portion of the project at the earliest. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar inspects construction work of Kacchi Dargah - Bidupur bridge in Patna, Sunday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

The officials assured the chief minister that the remaining portion of the project- which is going to ease congestion on Mahatma Gandhi setu connecting north Bihar districts and provide better connectivity to north and south Bihar- would be completed by April this year, a press statement issued by the chief minister’s office said.

The CM had inaugurated the first road stretch of the project from Kacchi-Dargha( Patna) to Raghopur on June 23, 2025. The Kacchi-Dargah to Bidupur is one of the major road-cum-bridge projects to connect NH 30 and 103 and has a long bridge across Ganga to connect north and south Bihar stretching 19.76 km including approach roads of 10 kms.

The second phase of the project from Hajipur-Mahnar road ( NH-122 B) to Chakshikandarpur ( NH-322) as well as third phase from Raghopur diara to Hajipur- Mahnar road ( NH-122B) is under construction.

During his visit, Nitish also talked with officials on the progress of the work and directed them to speed up the works for its early completion. He said the project, once fully completed, would also ease traffic coming from north Bihar to Patna and also facilitate Patna residents to commute faster to different districts across the state.

JD(U) national working president and MP, Sanjay Jha, secretary, road construction department, Pankaj Kumar Pal, secretary to the chief minister, Kumar Ravi and Chandrashekhar Singh were among the prominent who accompanied the CM during his site inspection, a statement said.