Nitish govt not fulfilling promises, says ally CPI-ML

The CPI-ML(Liberation), which has 12 MLAs in Bihar and is a major constituent of the ruling grand alliance in the state although it hasn’t joined the Nitish Kumar government, has expressed disappointment with the dispensation, saying it has not fulfilled its promises made to people.

Addressing a press conference in state capital Patna on Wednesday, CPI-ML(Liberation) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said the GA government, having raised high hopes among people after its formation in August this year, had failed to take tangible steps for appointment of teachers, which had led to disenchantment among the youths.

“Like the previous BJP-JD-U government, police atrocities against the poor and the homeless are continuing, with many instances of poor people being displaced in the name of anti-encroachment drive without being given alternative accommodation,” he said, adding that the recent bypoll results not giving GA big advantage was a reflection of the growing disillusionment of people towards the new government.

“ The GA government has to take concrete steps to fulfil its promises,” he said.

Responding to the Supreme Court upholding reservation to economic weaker sections among upper castes, Bhattacharya said the verdict was disappointing and against the tenets of reservation for backward classes. “ The state government should now consider increasing the quota for backward classes and oppressed sections,” Bhattacharya said.

He also expressed concern over the large congregation in Buxar, the event was a ploy by the BJP and RSS to propagate its divisive politics . “There are reports that CMs of many BJP-ruled states and Governors are going to attend the event. This is not appropriate for people holding constitutional posts. BJP and RSS are trying to further politics of communal polarisation in Bihar. We all have to be watchful of such events,” Bhattacharya said.

He also announced that his party would organise its Congress in Patna on February 15-20 next year. “A rally would be held on February 15 at Gandhi Maidan in Patna,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON