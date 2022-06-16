Nitish urges PRI reps to strengthen grassroots democracy
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday urged elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj institutions across the state to contribute their mite in towards progress of the state, besides proactively participating in social reforms initiatives like prohibition and anti-child labour and anti-dowry campaigns.
Speaking at the orientation programme of all the newly-elected representatives, which was webcast down to the block and panchayat level, Kumar said the government is committed in developing a system for the smooth running of panchayat governments.
“We started empowering the Panchayati Raj system soon after assuming power in 2005 and in 2006 the elections were held. Panchayat government buildings are being developed and so far 1,483 have been completed, while work is on at 439 places. The government has sanctioned 2,870 buildings, while the World Bank has extended support for 330. The remaining buildings will be sanctioned next year. The objective is to have a systematic working from a centralised place at the panchayat level for the convenience of the villagers,” he said.
Reminding them of the public welfare schemes, Kumar said that while significant progress has been made, there is a greater need for proper maintenance and for which provisions have been made at the panchayat and ward levels. “Now solar street lights will illuminate all the villages all night and the work will get underway soon. But, to ensure that the schemes reach the intended people, your cooperation will matter. You all have been elected and people have reposed faith in you,” the CM added.
