Northeast Bihar to receive heavy rains today: MeT

The northeast part of the state is likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday owing to conducive weather system formed near neighbouring states, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre on Wednesday.

The MeT centre has also predicted widespread to fairly widespread rain accompanied with lightning and thunderstorm activities till August 8.

During the last 24 hours too, the state recorded heavy rain followed by light to moderate rain at other places.

“Northwest and south-east parts of the state are expected to receive high intensity rain while rest places may receive rain at isolated places in next 24 hours,” weatherman Abhishek Prakash said.

Deliberating meteorological mechanisms, Prakash said, “As per current numerical model and radar observation, a monsoon trough in lying over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas which is passing via Varanasi and Patna. Apart from this, another cyclonic circulation is lying over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. These mechanisms are likely to trigger enhanced rain activities in the state for next three to four days.”

The Patna Meteorological Centre has also issued a yellow-colour warning for lightning and thunderstorm activities in West Champaran, East Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Khagaria and Jamui.