Orchestra owner and bouncer among 3 arrested for jawan’s murder in Bihar

With the arrest of three persons, Bihar Police claimed to have solved the case of murder of a Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) jawan, who was stabbed to death near Thave Temple in Gopalganj on August 11. On Tuesday, all three accused were sent to 14-days in judicial custody.

Police recovered a knife used in the crime, the deceased jawan’s shoes and two mobile phones from Mohammad Fahim alias Raza, a resident of Siliguri in West Bengal, Amit Kumar Yadav and Chhotu Pandey alias Vikash Upadhyay, residents of Rasoolpur in Saran district. Police said Chhotu Pandey owned a local music band named Royal Orchestra and Raza was a bouncer working for him. The third, Amit, was their friend and an active member of Yaduvansi Sena (a political group of Yadav community).

38 year old Arjun Dayal alias Arjun Thapa, a native of Chitwan in Nepal, was found murdered near Gopalganj’s famous Thawe temple, where he was deployed. He served in the elite Gorkha Vahini’s 1st battalion of the erstwhile Bihar Military Police (BMP), now known as BSAP. This battalion is deployed only on special duty like security of the CM, governor and chief justice and anti-Maoist operations. A company of the battalion has been deployed in Gopalganj since March this year.

A special investigation team (SIT) constituted led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Naresh Paswan first caught Raza, who told police that he had stabbed Dayal with a knife and also revealed names of two of his associates involved in the crime.

Gopalganj police chief Annad Kumar told HT that Raza has a criminal record in West Bengal and he killed Dayal due to personal enmity over a money dispute.

Raza got into an argument with Dayal, who had come to listen to the orchestra after finishing his duty, at around midnight on August 11 and stabbed him to death with help from his associates. Later, all three tried to bury his body to destroy the evidence, police said.