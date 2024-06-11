Pappu Yadav alleges conspiracy in extortion case against him, demands probe

A day after a businessman lodged an extortion case against Bihar’s Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav and one of his associates, the MP called it a deep-rooted conspiracy against him given his increasing political influence in the state and has demanded a high-level probe by the Supreme Court to bring out the truth. Pappu Yadav. (File Photo)

He has accused an officer and his opponents of hatching a plot to malign his image.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

In a social media post, Pappu Yadav has written, “Those who are upset about my increasing influence in state and country politics have hatched a conspiracy against me which I will expose. I demand a probe under the Supreme Court and the guilty should be hanged.”

“The extortion case was lodged soon after the MP had warned officials and doctors and hence one can understand the motive behind it,” a close associate of the MP said raising questions over the timing.

Yadav, soon after being declared elected on Purnea seat, had warned the bureaucrats and doctors against harassing the poor. Warning the bureaucrats, he had said while addressing a felicitation meeting in Purnea, the corruption in the government offices must stop or be ready to face consequences.

He had also warned doctors against fleecing the poor in the name of diagnostic tests and expensive medicines. He had also announced that he would make surprise inspections of the hospitals and medical colleges to ensure that the poor are getting proper treatment.

“The complainant has cited 2021 and 2023 incidents which themselves raise the questions over the veracity of the complaint,” said the person cited above.

On Monday, a businessman of Purnea lodged an FIR at Muffasil police station against Purnea MP and his associate Amit Yadav under sections 385 (Putting a person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The SP releasing a press communiqué on Monday evening had said that the case was under investigation.

Pappu Yadav who was denied a ticket by INDIA bloc had contested Purnea seat as an independent candidate and defeated both JD-U and RJD candidates.

Pappu Yadav meets Congress president and Priyanka Gandhi

Pappu Yadav, who is in Delhi, met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi on Monday and discussed post-election politics in Bihar. “We had a very good discussion on the present politics in the state and the country.” he said in a social media post, adding, “We have taken a resolve –Ees baar 100 paar, agli baar bahumat paar- to make a stronger INDIA alliance government.”

He suggested chief minister Nitish Kumar to seek a special package for Bihar from the newly formed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.