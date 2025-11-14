Patna erupts in celebration as early trends signal strong NDA surge in Bihar

A poster of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar outside the JD(U) office in Patna. (ANI) BJP state executive committee member Krishna Singh Kallu has placed an order for 500kg of laddus, which are being prepared with pictures of PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar. A ripple of dhol beats broke through the winter haze on Patna’s Beer Chand Patel Path early Friday, long before the city had rubbed the sleep from its eyes. By 8am, just minutes into the counting, the twin power hubs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United), merely 400 metres apart, were already bursting into spontaneous celebration as the first trends signalled a powerful NDA wave sweeping the Bihar assembly elections.

Outside the BJP office, the first dholbeat landed tentatively, as if they were testing the political weather. But the hesitation vanished the moment television screens lit up with saffron climbing sharply. In an instant, workers erupted into a jubilant roar, spinning into spirited dance circles and streaking each other’s faces with gulal, while a giant party flag was unfurled into the morning light, its saffron glow drawing loud cheers from the swelling crowd.

At the JD(U) headquarters down the road, celebrations began even earlier. A group of young workers had stationed themselves at the gate, eyes fixed on their smartphones as the party’s tally surged. When the numbers showed JD(U) leading on 75 seats — emerging as the single largest party — they set off a string of firecrackers, sending startled pigeons flapping over the tree-lined avenue.

With the LJP (RV) holding strong on 18 seats and HAM(S) leading on 5, the NDA appeared to be stitching together not just a mandate, but a comfortable cushion — crossing the simple majority mark with its top two parties alone.

Inside both party offices, the mood was less raucous but just as electric. A few senior leaders — some still in half-buttoned jackets and with untouched cups of tea cooling beside them — remained glued to TV screens, watching every tick of the numbers with hawk-like focus. From time to time, one would lean back, smile knowingly, and allow the cheers outside to drift in through open doors like waves of reassurance.

By mid-morning, Beer Chand Patel Path resembled a festive corridor — saffron flags fluttering on one side, green-and-white banners waving on the other, with the air vibrating to the unrelenting beat of drums. For the NDA, the early trends had sparked more than just jubilation; they had sparked an unmistakable sense that a political tide was firmly rolling in their favour.

In Patna, preparations for laddus and a massive feast are underway. BJP state executive committee member Krishna Singh Kallu has placed an order for 500kg of laddus, which are being prepared with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Nitish Kumar placed in front of the large cooking pan, said a PTI report.

Workers say they have hung a lemon and the chilli nearby to ward off the evil eye, and in a considerate touch, have used less sugar to make the sweets suitable for diabetic supporters.

“Exit poll results are the reward for the hard work of the people of Bihar and our dedicated party workers,” Kallu said. “This time too, the NDA will form the government once again.”

Adding to the festive atmosphere, JD(U) leader Anant Singh’s family members have announced plans to host a grand feast for 50,000 people in Patna.