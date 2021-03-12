Patna firm offering fake data operator’s job for 60,000 in cash, busted

Bihar police busted a Patna-based fake jobs racket, which cheated hundreds of unemployed youths in the name of providing them a job with Bihar police, said police officials.

Director and coordinator of one Nisam Services Private Limited, Patna, was arrested and electronic gadgets, documents, along with ₹40,000 in cash, seized during a raid on the firm’s western Boring Canal Road office, Kaimur superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar, said on Friday.

The company issued online advertisements seeking applications for contractual posts of Data Entry Operator in police stations of the state.

At least 400 youth from all over the state applied in response. They were made to give a typing test and go through an interview at the Patna office of the company on March 5.

All the aspirants were declared passed and given appointment letters with the condition that they will have to pay ₹60,000 in cash before joining.

The director of the firm assured the aspirants that the firm had been franchised by Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (BELTRON) for the recruitment exercise. All the aspirants, including 25 from Kaimur district, were given fake appointment letters and called repeatedly to deposit the money failing which, their purported appointments were to stand cancelled.

One of the aspirants, Ranjan Kumar Pathak of Tetiha village under Belaon police station of Kaimur district, informed the SP on March 9, sensing something amiss.

Kaimur SP formed a joint team of IT experts and police officers under additional SP Anant Kumar Ray, who examined the facts, found the allegations to be prima facie true and started investigation.

The police team from Kaimur, on Thursday raided the Patna office of the company and arrested the director and coordinator. The so-called director was identified as Sikandar Kumar Singh of Kalyanpur village under Sonepur police station limits of Saran district and the coordinator was identified as one Rajesh Kumar of Lariya village under Mohania police station of Kaimur district.

A laptop, printer, desktop, Wi-Fi connections, ATM cards, ₹40,000 in cash (taken from aspirants), fake official seal and stamps, pads, fake appointment letters, and other related documents, were recovered from the office, SP Kumar said.

A case has been filed against the director, coordinator and their unknown associates with Bhabua police station for forgery, cheating and online crime under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and concerned sections of the Information Technology Act.

Police team was interrogating the arrested accused for information about their associates, victims and the money earned illegally. Police were also trying to locate the victims, Kumar said.