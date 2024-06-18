PM Modi to inaugurate Nalanda University campus tomorrow

The Nalanda University campus in Bihar, named after the ancient seat of learning that drew scholars from far and wide around 1,600 years ago, is all set for its formal inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 19. he Nalanda University campus is built with state-of-the-art infrastructure blending traditional flavour with modernity

Modi will visit the ruins of ancient Nalanda, declared a UN heritage site in 2016, around 9.45am and inaugurate the university campus, conceived as a joint collaboration between India and East Asia Summit (EAS) countries, at 10.30am. He will also address the gathering, said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to the communique, the head of missions of 17 countries will attend the function. Bihar governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and chief minister Nitish Kunar will also accompany the PM.

The institute was shifted to its under-construction campus in 2020.

The campus is built with state-of-the-art infrastructure blending traditional flavour with modernity. It is a Net Zero campus with water bodies spread across 100 acres in the 455-acre area.

The work of campus development picked up in 2017, though the academic session of NU started on September 1, 2014, from its makeshift venue at the International Convention Centre at the Buddhist pilgrim town of Rajgir, barely 10 kms from the ancient Nalanda.

On September 19, 2014, the then minister for external affairs late Sushma Swaraj formally inaugurated it at the makeshift venue of Rajgir International Convocation Centre, reiterating Centre’s full ownership of NU and describing its establishment as integral to India’s “look-east policy”.

The university has two academic blocks with 40 classrooms, two auditoriums of 300 seats each, student hostel for around 550 students, amphitheatre with 2,000 seating capacity, sports complex and an international centre. It has students and faculty members from several countries.