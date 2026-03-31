Patna, The Bihar police on Tuesday recovered property documents, huge cash deposits and valuable items worth crores of rupees from two senior state government officers during a search operation. Police recover huge cash, high-end vehicles from two Bihar govt officials

According to a statement issued by the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police, high-end vehicles and luxury watches were also found during the search.

The EOU on Sunday registered separate FIRs against the two senior officials for allegedly holding disproportionate assets.

The booked officers were Kishanganj SDPO Gautam Kumar and Saharsa District Rural Development Agency director Vaibhav Kumar.

Searches were carried out at six locations each of the two accused, following warrants from a Special Vigilance Court in Patna, police said.

According to the statement, preliminary findings suggest that Gautam Kumar allegedly amassed assets valued 60.27 per cent more than his disclosed income, while Vaibhav Kumar held assets in excess of 78.03 per cent of his known income.

"Documents related to 25 land parcels, suspected to be benami properties, were recovered from Gautam Kumar's Purnea residence. A four-storey house built over 3,600 sq ft, estimated to be worth around ₹2.5 crore, was also found," read the statement.

Investigators discovered records of investments in insurance and financial institutions, bills worth over ₹1 crore related to construction materials, luxury watches, and high-end vehicles, it added.

₹1.37 lakh in cash and investment documents were recovered from Gautam's government residence. Inputs have also emerged regarding alleged assets including a tea garden in West Bengal's Siliguri, and properties in Noida and Gurugram, officials said.

The EOU further claimed to have found indications of Kumar's alleged links with coal, liquor and lottery mafias, as well as contract traffickers.

According to the statement, Gautam's wife, mother-in-law and a friend have also been named as co-accused in the case.

"From the residence of the friend, documents related to seven land plots and jewellery worth about ₹60 lakh were seized. Evidence of cash deposits and online transfers made by Kumar into her bank account was also found," the statement read.

In Vaibhav Kumar's case, the EOU found records of investments in insurance and pension schemes, over ₹20 lakh in bank account deposit, and evidence of purchase of 16 land parcels in Muzaffarpur and Patna in names of family members.

An industrial training institute in Muzaffarpur, built at an estimated cost of ₹1.5 crore, vehicle documents, and a frozen bank locker were also recovered, they added.

As per the EOU statement, documents related to two vehicles were seized.

A charitable trust had been set up to run educational institutions, with Kumar's father acting as its manager, the statement added.

Further investigation is underway, the EOU said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.