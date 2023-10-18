President launches 4th agri road map, roots for organic farming

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged farmers of Bihar to take advantage of the rising demand for organic products and underlined that climate resilient agriculture can play an important role in tackling the challenge of climate change. President Droupadi Murmu during the inauguration function of Bihar’s 4th agricultural road map at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Murmu was addressing a big gathering after launching the fourth edition of Bihar’s agricultural road map at Bapu Sabhagar auditorium in capital Patna.

The President, who arrived in Patna in the morning on a three-day visit to Bihar, said implementation of the three agriculture road maps in Bihar since 2008 has increased productivity of paddy, wheat, maize and the state is also becoming a leader in production of mushroom, makhana, honey and fish.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, chief minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and a host of ministers were present at the event, which was also attended by farmers, jeevika didis and top officials of the state administration.

The fourth edition of the agricultural road map launched today will be implemented with a total expenditure of ₹1.62 lakh crore in various schemes and projects from 2023 to 2028. Crop diversification, increasing production of oilseeds, millets and seeds are salient features of the road map.

“Farmers of Bihar are known for striving and adopting new experiments in farming. This is the reason why a Nobel prize winner called the farmers of Nalanda greater than scientists,” the President said, adding that farmers of Bihar have preserved the traditional methods of agriculture and varieties of grains.

“It is a good example of the harmony of tradition with modernity,” Murmu said.

Referring to challenges of climate change and global warming, the President said Bihar had witnessed less rains in recent years, highlighting that water conservation is necessary in the state to maintain its identity as a water rich state having rivers and ponds. She also talked about how climate resilient agriculture could help combat climate change and stressed that changes in farming pattern could promote bio-diversity, reduce exploitation of water resources , conserve soil fertility and deliver balanced food in the plates of people.

Describing herself as a “Bihari” for having known the state’s rich cultural tradition for long, Murmu said she herself belongs to family of farmers and intends to take up farming after her retirement.

“I have been Governor of Jharkhand for six years and my home state Odisha has been associated with Bihar historically. I have seen and experienced Bihar’s culture closely. This is why I feel I can call myself a Bihari. I will surely visit Bihar more regularly,” the President said, amid laud applause.

The President, talking about the significance of agricultural road map, said Bihar’s contribution is important in fulfilling the dream of developed India. “Bihar will have to set up a road map for the progress of the state and agricultural road map is part of it,” she said, adding that it would make her more happy when Bihar is seen continuously moving on the path of progress with a road map on every parameter of development.

The President also expressed happiness at the production of ethanol from maize in Bihar.

Earlier, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in his speech, laid stress on the need for natural farming, saying its had its advantages of being traditional and has less of chemicals. Arlekar said there was a need for creating awareness of the various schemes and programmes being made for farmers so that they could avail its benefits.

Emphasising that farmers should be given training in new farming techniques, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been laying stress on increasing farmers’ income and talked of how young people were taking up farming after leaving jobs, for own satisfaction.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar, in his speech, thanked the President for her visit and highlighted how the three earlier agriculture road maps had their impact in quantitatively increasing the production of paddy, maize, wheat and potatoes.

He also talked at length as to how the first road map, launched in 2008, had successfully progressed with the launch of second and third road map in 2012 and 2017, giving a boost to production of fish, vegetables and makhana. “In the formulation of fourth agricultural road map, we have taken feedback from farmers and also put stress on care and treatment of cattle. We are going to open veterinary hospitals, one in every 8-10 panchayats,” Kumar said.

The chief minister also talked about how depressed landmasses in north Bihar districts, called “Chaurs”, where water logging is perennial, were now developed. “There is 9 lakh hectares of Chaur area and we have started projects for development of these areas through techniques,” he said.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and agriculture minister Kumar Sarvjeet too spoke on the occasion, highlighting the advantages of agricultural road map.

CM seeks Governor feedback on agri road map

CM Kumar, during his speech, urged Governor Arlekar to assess the implementation of the agriculture road map during his tour in the state and give feedback and instructions to officials . “You (read Governor) keep touring the state. So, during your tours, please look at the implementation of the road map and give instructions to officials if you feel so,” the CM said.

“The Centre may have appointed you. But I always respect you. I hope you will follow my words,” the CM said, to which the Governor nodded.

Kumar also recalled his long association with President Murmu, saying he knew her from the time when he was a member of the Vajpayee cabinet. The CM also urged the President to come to Bihar regularly.

