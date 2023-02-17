Provisions of POCSO Act in focus for school kids in Bihar, reveals BSCRPC survey

The Bihar State Child Rights Protection Commission (BSCRPC) recently conducted a survey that stressed on the need to guide school children about the rights and provisions under the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act 2012.

The survey focussed on ensuring children were made aware of the rights they have under the POCSO Act and the process to report such incidents.

The survey was conducted in different schools spread over 38 districts of the state covering nearly 250 academic institutions.

“Though the report is still being prepared, the findings of the survey suggest that many things need to improve at school level. The BSCRPC will submit the report to the education department on February 23. And on the basis of the findings, the education department is supposed to draft policies to improve things,” Pramila Kumari, chairperson, BSCRPC, said.

“The survey has just been completed and the findings are being compiled now”, she added.

The BSCRPC official said children have to taught about the difference between good touch and bad touch in order to ensure their safety in school premises.

“They also need to be made aware about the kind of legal protections and rights they have in such circumstances and what kind of facilities should be developed at the schools for their safety,” she said.

Kumari said apart from awareness about protection against sexual offences, the survey also collected information whether the schools have stalls of banned materials like tobacco pouches, cigarettes and beetles in their vicinity.

“Though the sale of these materials are strictly banned in the areas around schools, some continue to exist. So, we tried to find out the exact status,” she said.

The BSCRPC survey also tried to find out about the facilities that are available at schools for the specially abled children and whether the provisions of the RTE (Right to Education) Act is being followed there or not, “she said.

