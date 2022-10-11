Purnia SP Daya Shankar raided by vigilance teams in disproportionate assets case

PURNIA: Bihar’s special vigilance unit on Tuesday carried out searches at seven locations in Patna and Purnia districts in connection with a disproportionate assets case against Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Daya Shankar, people familiar with the matter said.

Daya Shankar, 33, is posted as superintendent of police (SP) of Purnia district.He is a 2014 batch IPS officer.

The police officer could not be contacted for his comments.

A senior government official said the locations searched by the vigilance team include Dya Shankar’s office and official residence in Purnia district 300km east of Patna. Searches were also carried out at the office and residence of station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Kumar Singh.

The official said the raids were in connection with a case registered by the Patna office of the vigilance team which accuses Daya Shankar of amassing disproportionate assets of ₹71 lakh.

Bihar’s additional director general of police (ADGP) vigilance Nayyar Hasnain Khan constituted the seven teams that carried out the raids. Besides, searches were was also carried out at the residence of a police constable posted in SP Daya Shankar’s confidential office.