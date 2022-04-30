Rain, cool breeze bring respite from heat wave spell in Bihar
Residents of Bihar heaved a sigh of relief as the weather turned pleasant on Saturday in most parts of the state, with light rain and cool breeze abating heat wave conditions.
According to officials of Patna Meteorological Centre, after an intense heatwave spell this week, the maximum temperature plunged below 40 °C at the majority of places and no place in the state experienced heatwave conditions after a gap of six days since April 24.
Residents can expect rainy weather for the next three days followed by decline in the day temperature by two to three degrees, said weather officials.
As per daily bulletin issued, only three places recorded the maximum temperature above 40°C, including Gaya and Aurangabad 41.4°C each and Rohtas 43.8°C.
Patna recorded the maximum temperature of 35.2°C, three degrees less than the previous day. Bhagalpur registered the maximum temperature of 33.6°C, Purnea 30.6°C, West Champaran 30.6°C, Muzaffarpur 31°C, Sitamarhi 29.4°C, Araria 28.4°C,Samastipur 31°C, Saharsa 30.3°C.
Neeraj Chand, an official of Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As per today’s weather analysis, easterly and south-easterly winds are dominating over the state up to 0.9 km above mean sea level. As a result of the current weather mechanism, light rain along with thunderstorms, hailstorm and gusty winds would hit the state. Strong winds at the speed of 40 to 60 km per hour are likely to prevail in the state during the next 72 hours”, he said.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gust winds are likely at isolated places over East Champaran, West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria and Kishanganj on May 1.
Delhi's daily Covid tally dips slightly with 1,520 new cases
The total number of patients who recuperated from Covid-19 touched 18,51,184 after 1,412 fresh recoveries were reported on Saturday. On Friday, as many as 1,246 new recoveries were recorded, the bulletin data revealed.
Nitish inaugurates Bihar’s first grain- based ethanol plant at Purnia
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday unveiled state's first grain-based ethanol plant in Purnia and said it will benefit farmers, especially maize and paddy growers of Purnia and Kosi divisions comprising seven districts. State's industries minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain said about 20 per cent ethanol could be blended into fuel, resulting in reduction of fuel prices in India. The plant, situated at Ganeshpur Parora, about 12 km from Purnia town, is spread over 15 acres of land.
Part of under-construction bridge on Ganga in Bihar caves in, probe ordered
A portion of the superstructure of under-construction mega bridge on the river Ganga in Bihar, linking Khagaria with Bhagalpur, caved in near Sultanganj Friday night allegedly under the impact of storm and rains that lashed the area, officials said. The four-lane bridge, located about 35 km west from Bhagalpur, is being built by SP Singla Constructions Limited for the Bihar Pul Nirman Nigam Limited at a cost of ₹1710.77 crore.
KTPS forms environmental surveillance committee to oversee pollution abatement
Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board served MAHAGENCO's Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station with a show cause notice over failure to restore a 258-acre ash pond in nearby Nandgaon village, the chief engineer, KTPS, announced the creation of a 17-member Environment Surveillance Committee to oversee measures for abatement of pollution caused due to the plant's operations. The creation of the committee, according to Shripad Dharmadhikary of Manthan Adhyayan Kendra in Pune, is a positive move.
Call us BMC not MCGM, says civic body
Mumbai The Mumbai civic body has issued a circular, asking its officers to address the country's richest municipal corporation as BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and not Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, to avoid confusion. The general administration department of the BMC said that 16 years ago in 1996, Bombay became Mumbai and Greater Bombay was named BrihanMumbai. Hence, everyone should call it BMC instead of MCGM.
