Raj Bhavan restricts policy decision-making of 5 V-Cs nearing their tenure

Bihar Gvernor-cum-chancellor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has directed the vice-chancellors of five state universities, including, JP University in Chhapra, Bhupendra Narayan Mandal University in Madhepura, Patna University, Lalit Narayan Mithila University in Darbhanga;, and Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University to “not to take any policy decision and perform only their routine tasks as their term coming to an end soon”. Bihar Governor-cum-chancellor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar (Twitter Photo)

As per the missive sent by Robert L. Chongthu, the principal secretary to the chancellor, the Raj Bhavan has directed that no policy decisions, appointments, or transfers should be made in these universities.

“Any new plans or financial decisions should not be undertaken without prior approval from the chancellor”, the letter to the V-Cs pointed out.

“If there is a specific need to make any policy or financial decisions due to exceptional circumstances, it should only be carried out after obtaining the necessary consent from the chancellor’s office,” added the letter.