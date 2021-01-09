Random bird deaths trigger Bird Flu concerns in Patna, authorities cautious

An owl was found dead near Rajeev Nagar in Patna on Friday, a day after a crow was found dead; triggering concerns among residents amid the Bird Flu outbreak in several states.

“An owl death has been reported today in Rajeev Nagar locality. Prima facie, it doesn’t indicate a bird flu case. We have collected samples which will be sent to virology labs for detailed examination,” said Dr MA Shabber, district animal husbandry officer of Patna.

On Thursday, a crow was found dead inside the Bihar Working Journalists Union campus, at Lodipur in the state capital.

Dr Umesh, director of the Institute of Animal Health and Production, said, “The carcass of the crow was old. So it was difficult to ascertain the reason of death. Collected samples were sent for a test. Results are still awaited. So far, there is no confirmed case of bird flu in Patna.”

Meanwhile, the Patna zoo has intensified safety measures to prevent infection among birds.

Amit Kumar, director of Patna zoo, said, “We will send samples of birds of 26 species to Kolkata Birds Research Centre after January 20. A medical team is collecting swabs, soil and faeces of birds for samples.”

“We have barricaded aviary enclosures to prevent any contact with outside birds. Enclosures are being sanitised on a regular basis. Zookeepers are watching birds’ behaviour to detect any abnormal change,” he said.

Dipak Kumar Singh, principal secretary of department of environment, forest and climate change, said, “We are in regular touch with the animal husbandry department. No bird flu case has been found so far. Forest officers in wildlife sanctuaries and bird sanctuaries are on alert and they are watching open water sources as well.”