Recruitment for 1.25l teaching post in Bihar schools to end by August 15

The Bihar education department aims to complete the counselling to recruit 125,000 school teachers, held up for a long time due to legal wrangles, by August 15 after Patna high court’s nod on June 3. According to the court’s order, applications from fresh candidates from the differently-abled category including the visually impaired will be accepted till June 25 to give them another chance to apply utilising the 4% quota guaranteed under the law.

The appointment of primary, secondary and higher secondary school teachers had remained stuck in Bihar for nearly two years despite preparation of the merit list due to legal challenges over anomalies in the process including allegations that appointments were being done on the basis of forged documents.

As per the new schedule, in case fresh applications are not received from differently-abled candidates, the counselling will be done as per the old merit list.

The advisory committees comprising Mukhiya of the gram panchayat as its chairman, up-mukhiya as the vice-chairman, members as member and secretary as secretary will complete the exercise, including publication of merit list, removal of objections and counselling. The appointment letters will only be issued after verification of documents, the government has specified.

During counselling itself, the candidates will be required to submit all their documents for verification, unlike earlier when it remained incomplete even 15 years after appointment despite reprimands from the Patna high court.

The provisional merit lists will be ready by July 2 and objections will be accepted till July 3 and dealt with by July 12. On July 15, the final merit list will be made available to start counselling. The education minister desires that the pending appointments are made before August 15 so that the seventh phase of teachers’ appointments could be started.

In the seventh phase, the number of candidates is likely to be higher due to the provision of lifetime eligibility for candidates clearing Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).