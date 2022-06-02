RJD’s state vice-president quits party, calls Lalu autocrat
State vice-president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal ( RJD), former MLC Prem Kumari Mani, on Thursday quit the party and accused party chief Lalu Prasad of running the party like an autocrat and ignoring good and eligible leaders for nomination to the Rajya Sabha and Bihar’s Legislative Council.
Mani had switched to RJD from JD(U) in 2013. Seven seats of Bihar Legislative Council are going to vote on June 20. RJD, which expects to win three seats, has already announced its candidates. Mani’s name doesn’t figure in the list.
“In politics, everybody has aspirations. Even I have it. But the more important thing is that a party should run democratically and not like a badhshahat (autocracy). In RS polls, Laluji fielded his daughter and a former MLA who runs educational institutions. In Council polls, he has picked up candidates who have no locus standi, ignoring claims of senior and qualified leaders. This is wrong,” Mani said.
In his resignation letter to the RJD chief, Mani also accused the former Bihar chief minister of taking many decisions that only indirectly helped the BJP.
“The party had strengthened in your absence as Tejashwi Yadav (Lalu’s younger son and heir apparent) tried to cobble up support of all groups in 2020 assembly elections. It was I who advised Tejashwi to come out of family trappings and hoardings in assembly elections had only the face of the young leader. This helped in giving out a good message. But your (read Lalu) decision of allotting 70 seats to Congress cost the opposition’s grand alliance dearly as the grand old party scored low, facilitating the NDA to form government by a slender margin,” Mani said in his letter, which has been seen by HT.
Mani also accused the RJD chief of not having any intention to change his old ways of acting on “whims and fancies” and promoting frivolous people despite knowing that people of Bihar no longer connect with such kind of politics. “ I know you will never make way for Tejashwi or other eligible persons. You have turned the RJD as a mafia party. So, I am leaving the party,” Mani said.
When contacted, state RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan said Mani’s accusations against the ailing RJD chief were all baseless. “Those who choose to leave the party usually indulge in such useless talk and level baseless allegations,” Gagan said.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
