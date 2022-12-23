Seven killed in chimney blast in East Champaran

BETTIAH: At least seven people were killed while nine others were injured after a chimney of a brick kiln exploded in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday evening, officials said.

East Champaran’s district magistrate (DM) Shirsat Kapil Ashok said the incident occurred at a brick kiln near Champapur village under Ramgarhwa police station limits of the district.

“Prima facie, it appears that the accident occurred due to a blast in the chimney. Victims have been identified as labourers. Nine injured people have been admitted to a hospital at Raxaul while one has been admitted at a local hospital at Ramgarhwa,” the DM said.

At the time of filing this report, a death of labourer was reported from the hospital.

Residents dwelling near the brick kiln said that of the area resounded with a deafening explosion accompanied by land shaking. “Later we found an accident has occurred,” said a villager.

Among the deceased, include the owner of the brick kiln. “The identification of the bodies has not been made as yet. The deceased, include the labourers from Uttar Pradesh as well,” the DM said,.