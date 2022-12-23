Home / Cities / Patna News / Seven killed in chimney blast in East Champaran

Seven killed in chimney blast in East Champaran

patna news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:00 PM IST

East Champaran’s district magistrate (DM) Shirsat Kapil Ashok said the incident occurred at a brick kiln near Champapur village under Ramgarhwa police station limits of the district.

The DM said that the deceased, include the labourers from Uttar Pradesh as well. (Photo for representation)
The DM said that the deceased, include the labourers from Uttar Pradesh as well. (Photo for representation)
BySandeep Bhaskar

BETTIAH: At least seven people were killed while nine others were injured after a chimney of a brick kiln exploded in Bihar’s East Champaran district on Friday evening, officials said.

East Champaran’s district magistrate (DM) Shirsat Kapil Ashok said the incident occurred at a brick kiln near Champapur village under Ramgarhwa police station limits of the district.

“Prima facie, it appears that the accident occurred due to a blast in the chimney. Victims have been identified as labourers. Nine injured people have been admitted to a hospital at Raxaul while one has been admitted at a local hospital at Ramgarhwa,” the DM said.

At the time of filing this report, a death of labourer was reported from the hospital.

Residents dwelling near the brick kiln said that of the area resounded with a deafening explosion accompanied by land shaking. “Later we found an accident has occurred,” said a villager.

Among the deceased, include the owner of the brick kiln. “The identification of the bodies has not been made as yet. The deceased, include the labourers from Uttar Pradesh as well,” the DM said,.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out