Bihar to see heavy rain, heat wave at the same time

Parts of Bihar received light to moderate rain on Wednesday while remaining places reeled under hot and humid conditions, resulting in a sharp contrast in weather conditions of northern and southern districts of the state, officials of Patna Meteorological Centre said. According to the daily bulletin, Patna’s maximum temperature stood at 38.3°C. (Santosh Kumar/HT Photo)

Meteorologists said the northern districts are expected to get relief from heat condition as rain and high speed wind are expected. However, southern districts will continue to reel under heat wave conditions for the next 48 hours.

According to the daily bulletin, Sheikhpura was the hottest place in the state with the maximum temperature of 42.8°C. Aurangabad’s maximum temperature stood at 42.4°C, Gaya 41.8°C, Rohtas 41.6°C, Nawada 41.5°C, Siwan 40.4°C, Jamui 40.7°C and Patna 38.3°C.

Taibpur and Kishanganj received rainfall of 25.6 mm and 12.8 mm, respectively.

Patna Meteorological Centre issued a special advisory for farmers, warning of the strong possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall ranging from 10 mm to 50 mm in the state on May 17 to May 20. Winds are likely to prevail at the speed of 30 km to 40 km per hour.

Anand Shankar, weather scientist at Patna Meteorological Centre, said, “As per current numerical model and weather analysis, a trough from north Bihar to central Chhattisgarh is persisting up to 3.1 km above mean sea level. As a result, northern districts of Bihar will experience rain accompanied with lightning and thunderstorms.”

“Currently, the majority of farmers are engaged in harvesting Rabi crops and preparing their field for cultivation of Kharif crops. Thus, they are advised to harvest their ready crop. They are also advised to store their harvested crop at a safe place or cover the harvested crop to protect from water and wind. Avoid working in an open field during lightning and thunderstorm,” he said.

The MeT centre has issued a yellow colour warning for heatwave in Bhabhua, Gaya and Aurangabad for Thursday while rain, thunderstorm along with gusty winds are expected at isolated places over northern parts of the state.