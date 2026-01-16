After the post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault, Patna police on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a girl. Earlier, the police had dismissed the family’s suspicion of foul play. SIT formed to probe medical aspirant’s death after autopsy confirms sexual assault

The victim, who was preparing for the medical entrance examination to improve her rank after qualifying earlier for a dental course, was found unconscious in her hostel room on the morning of January 6. She was admitted to a hospital, where she died on January 11.

Meanwhile, the hostel owner has been arrested to prevent any tampering with evidence.

Police came to know about the incident after the girl’s family lodged an FIR alleging assault and foul play, citing injury marks on her body. However, the police had initially rejected the allegations.

“So far, preliminary investigations involving CCTV footage, forensic examination, and statements of the hostel warden, owner, doctors and gynaecologist do not corroborate any sexual assault,” Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K. Sharma had said on January 13, before the post-mortem report was received.

The SSP had also stated that the girl’s urine test indicated the presence of sleeping pills. “Her Google search history showed searches related to suicide and sleeping medicine on December 24 and January 4,” he had said.

However, the post-mortem conducted by a four-member medical board at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) confirmed sexual assault, prompting the family to reject the police’s earlier theory as an attempt to divert the case.

“The report clearly indicates violent sexual intercourse. Injury marks on the neck and left upper limb suggest struggle. The neck injury was so severe that it damaged a vein, indicating she may have been caught from behind,” said a forensic expert who did not wish to be named after reviewing the report.

On Friday, the girl’s family held a press conference and alleged that there was an attempt to hush up the matter. They said the victim was admitted to Prabhat Memorial Hospital in Rajendra Nagar from January 6 to 10. “In connivance with doctors and the hostel owner, efforts were made to suppress the case. Family members were threatened and no male relative was allowed to meet her. She regained consciousness briefly and spoke to her mother,” said the victim’s maternal uncle.

He alleged that after speaking to her mother, the girl was administered an injection, following which the hospital informed that her condition had deteriorated.

“Neither the hospital, nor the police, nor the hostel owner informed us about her condition. We came to know through a third party. After her condition worsened, we shifted her to Medanta Hospital on January 10, where she died the next day,” he added.

Admitting that the post-mortem report had confirmed sexual assault, the SSP said the investigation would now proceed in that direction. “The probe is open-ended. We have sent the report to AIIMS for expert opinion. If the initial medical report was incorrect, that will also be examined,” he said.

The SSP added that the girl had left Jehanabad for her hostel at 1.30 pm on January 5 and was seen off by her parents at the station. “CCTV footage shows she entered the hostel at 3.20 pm and did not go out after that. She skipped dinner and breakfast the next morning. We have arrested hostel owner Manish Kumar Ranjan to prevent tampering with evidence,” he said.