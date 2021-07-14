SIx juveniles escape Aurangabad remand home

Six juveniles escaped a remand home in Aurangabad on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

The juvenile boys, all between 12 and 17 years of age, allegedly escaped by breaking the iron rods before scaling the boundary wall of the newly constructed building

The incident came to light on Wednesday morning when a security guard found iron rods of a window in one of the bathrooms missing.

Later, a headcount revealed that six boys were missing.

There are no CCTVs in the building. However, there are five armed guards, three homeguard jawans and three private security guards deputed for security.

Following the incident, officials of the remand home informed the district administration as well as Town police station, which in turn launched a manhunt but failed to locate the boys.

Assistant director of child protection Santosh Choudhary said a show cause has been issued against the security guards, while Aurangabad district magistrate Sourabh Jorwal said he has sought an explanation from the remand home superintendent Baijnath Kumar.

The district magistrate has also instructed to depute five additional jawans at the remand home.