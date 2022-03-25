Slain RTI activist’s son dies by suicide, kin allege delay in justice
A slain RTI (right to information) activist’s 14-year-old son allegedly set himself on fire and jumped off a three-storey building in Bihar’s East Champaran district late Thursday night and died hours later in a hospital, police said.
The boy’s grandfather, Vijay Agrawal, told HT over phone that the boy, a class 8 student, had gone to meet superintendent of police (SP) Dr Kumar Ashish on Thursday, but couldn’t.
“He was upset with delay in justice for his father’s murder and had sought audience with the SP, but couldn’t get it. He came home exasperated. Before he could be pacified, he set himself on fire and jumped off a three-storey building in a fit of anger,” Agrawal said, adding his grandson died in the course of treatment at a private hospital in Motihari, headquarters of East Champaran district.
RTI activist Vipin Agrawal, who had exposed several cases of encroachment on government land, was shot dead in his home town Harsidih in East Champaran on September 24, 2021.
SP Ashish expressed his ignorance about the boy’s visit. “I met people with complaints till 5 pm on Thursday and after then went to attend a meeting with the district judge. I meet 200 complainants every day and public interactions are regularly held at police stations. There is little reason why someone cannot meet me. We do not return any complainant disappointed,” he said.
On the action taken in the activist’s murder case, the SP said, “Of the 26 people named as accused in the murder, charges against 15 have been found prima facie true and seven of them, including the assailants, have been arrested. We have sought warrant against eight others from the court. Investigation against remaining 11 accused is underway.”
However, the slain activist’s father alleged that police were trying to shield the accused.
On October 16 last year, the slain activist’s wife, Monika Devi, along with other family members put up road blockade and slit her wrist in full public view at Harsidih in protest against the delay in the arrest of accused.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics