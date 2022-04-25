Speech impaired woman raped, killed in Samastipur village
PATNA: A speech impaired woman was allegedly raped and subsequently killed at Bhindi field in Samastipur district on Sunday night, police said.
According to police, the incident took place when the woman was returning home after collecting fodder from the field from animals. “The miscreants took her into the field and outraged her modesty. She was later strangulated to death with a saree. The incident took place only a few metres away from the house of the deceased. A cap and a t-shirt were recovered from the spot. The body has been sent for an autopsy,” said a police official.
“When she did not return, we started searching for her everywhere. Some locals informed us that a semi-naked body of a woman was lying in the fields,” a family member told police.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Dinesh Pandey said that police are looking into the matter. “An FSL team has been asked to collect the evidence from the spot. Raids are on to trace the miscreants involved in the crime,” the SDPO said.
Industry dept headed by CM Soren allotted plot to his wife’s firm: BJP
Jharkhand's former chief minister and BJP leader Raghubar Das on Monday levelled fresh allegations of corruption against chief minister Hemant Soren, alleging that the state's industry department headed by Soren allotted an 11-acre plot to his wife Kalpana Soren's firm at an industrial cluster in the state capital last year. Das said giving lease or contracts to family members amounts to conflict of interest and is a criminal offence under Prevention of Corruption Act.
BJP’s uniform civil code plans make JD(U) uneasy
The move by Bharatiya Janata Party to implement the Uniform Civil Code in states ruled by the party is set to put further strain on its alliance with the Janata Dal -United, which has already under stress on issues like the demand for a caste based census, special status for Bihar, etc., to name a few.
Chowk Jama Masjid in Prayagraj voluntarily removes 4 loudspeakers
Amidst politics heating up across the country over azaan and Hanuman Chalisa, a prominent mosque of Prayagraj — Sunni Jama Masjid in Chowk — has voluntarily taken down four of the six loudspeakers used for azaan and prayers. Interestingly, the management committee of one of the oldest mosques in Sangam city decided to remove the loudspeakers even though no complaint or protest over it has surfaced in recent months.
Agra reports 8 fresh Covid cases; active cases reach 36
Agra on Monday reported eight fresh Covid cases taking the tally of active cases in the district to 36. District magistrate of Agra Prabhu N Singh on twitter said the average positivity rate in Agra continues to be 1.28 % while the recovery rate is steady at 98.61 % in Agra district. As many as 35717 got cured while 465 have lost their lives. Health officials stressed on testing and speedy vaccination.
Punjab records one Covid death, 20 new cases
Punjab on Monday reported one Covid-related fatality while 20 fresh cases surfaced across the state. It also included three death cases that were not reported earlier, according to a medical bulletin. Meanwhile, the infection tally climbed to 7,59,442, of which 167 cases remain active. Among the fresh cases, Jalandhar reported eight followed by six in Mohali and three in Patiala. Punjab has witnessed 349 fresh cases of Covid-19 in April so far, it said.
