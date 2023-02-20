SSB commandant in Bihar injured in gunfight with alleged smugglers: Officials

A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) commandant sustained bullet injuries in a gunfight with alleged smugglers along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Araria district on Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

Two other SSB personnel also sustained minor injuries.

An SSB official said the gunfight took place during a raid conducted by a team led by commandant Surendra Vikram at a location close to the Indo-Nepal border in Pathraha. The official said the raid was conducted following a tip about the presence of narcotics smugglers in the area.

The alleged smugglers opened fire at the SSB team, which led to injuries to the commandant. Police said that a smuggler also suffered bullet injuries in the retaliatory firing by SSB personnel and is undergoing treatment at a local health fafacility.

Araria superintendent of police (SP) Ashok Kumar Singh said additional police forces are camping at the Ghurna police outpost following the incident. He said raids were being conducted to nab the culprits.”

Police said the commandant was initially taken to Forebesganj sub-divisional hospital for treatment and was later referred to a hospital in Patna since the bullet was still lodged in the commandant’s body.

The two injured SSB personnel were discharged after first aid.

SSB deputy inspector general of police SK Sarangi could not be contacted for his comments on the incident.

In August last year, SSB head constable Devraj Sharma died after he was allegedly run over by a liquor-laden SUV near Jogiya village along the border in Madhubani district.