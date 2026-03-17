STF jawan, 2 gangsters killed in Motihari encounter

A Special Task Force (STF) personnel was killed, and two alleged gangsters were shot dead during an encounter between police and armed suspects in Bihar’s Motihari district. Police have tightened security across the Chakia region following the encounter. (Shutterstock)

The gunfight took place around 2:30 am in Ramdihah village under the Chakia police station area. Police identified the martyred STF personnel as Shriram Yadav.

The two accused killed in the encounter were identified as Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Dubey, both residents of the Chakia police station area. Police said both had several cases registered against them under the Arms Act. Director General (Operation), Kundan Krishan, stated that gangster Kundan Thakur was a resident of Chakia in Motihari and Priyanshu Kumar Dubey was native to Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur. Two of their associates Ujjawal Kumar Tiwari and Sant Kumar Tiwari were arrested.

A carbine, two country-made pistols, and a revolver were recovered from the spot.

According to senior police headquarters officials, the operation began after the suspects allegedly called the additional SHO of Chakia police station and issued threats.

The call was reportedly made from a Nepal-based number. During the conversation, the callers allegedly introduced themselves, warned they would demonstrate their “gundagardi,” and claimed the next news report would cover the deaths of police personnel.

Following the threatening call, police traced the number and soon located the suspects’ position. A joint team of local police and STF reached the identified location in Ramdihah village to conduct an operation.

Police officials said that when the team attempted to surround the suspects, Kundan Thakur and Priyanshu Dubey opened fire on the police personnel. The police retaliated, leading to an exchange of gunfire between the two sides for several minutes.

In the retaliatory action by the police, both suspects were shot and killed. However, some of their associates managed to escape from the spot. During the exchange of fire, STF personnel Shriram Yadav sustained critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where doctors declared him dead.

Senior police officials, including the DIG Harkishore Rai and the Motihari Superintendent of Police, reached the encounter site soon after the incident. A massive search operation was launched in the surrounding areas to trace and arrest the absconding criminals.

Police have also tightened security across the Chakia region following the encounter. The bodies of the two accused were sent to the hospital for post-mortem.

Officials said that further investigation is underway and a detailed disclosure of the entire turn of events would be made after the inquiry is completed.